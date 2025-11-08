Discover Thailand's hidden gem: Boat tour to see 100-year-old giant monkey pod trees

For nature lovers and adventure seekers, Srilanna National Park invites you to embark on a unique boat tour to witness the stunning giant monkey pod trees (Samanea saman) standing proudly in the middle of the emerald-green waters of the Mae Ngat Somboon Chon Dam in Chiang Mai. These majestic trees, over 100 years old, create a breathtaking sight that can only be seen during high water levels.

The tour offers an opportunity to enjoy the cool breeze and tranquil natural beauty of this special landscape, which is a rare sight and a true hidden gem.

Visitors can start the tour from two main piers: one located at the Srilanna National Park office (Mae Ngat Somboon Chon Dam pier) and the other in Phrao district. For safety and sustainable tourism, it is recommended to book the tour with licensed tour guides authorised by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

Come and experience this Unseen Thailand beauty firsthand, and capture unforgettable moments at Srilanna National Park in Chiang Mai.



