Tourism from South Asia to Thailand Soars 22.64%, with 535,000 Visitors Monthly

Tourism from three key South Asian markets—India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka—has seen significant growth, with an average of 535,000 visitors per month entering Thailand, marking an increase of 22.64%. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), Pakistan experienced the highest growth rate at 27.57%, followed by Sri Lanka at 22.92%, and India at 18.34%, compared to the previous year.

From January 1 to November 23, 2025, Thailand welcomed a total of 28,968,664 international tourists, generating approximately 1.34 trillion baht in revenue. The sharp increase in South Asian travelers is reflective of Thailand's successful tourism policies that encourage international travel.

The surge in demand has prompted India's largest low-cost carrier, IndiGo, to request new flight routes to Thailand's secondary cities, including Chiang Rai, Udon Thani, and Hat Yai, further facilitating increased connectivity.