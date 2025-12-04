'Doi Pui Luang', a must-see destination at Mae Surin Waterfall National Park

Located within Mae Surin Waterfall National Park in Mae Hong Son Province, Doi Pui Luang sits about 1,800 meters above sea level. It is renowned for its stunning views, especially during the winter season when fog and cool weather prevail, making it perfect for relaxation and nature viewing. It’s an ideal destination for those looking to unwind at the end of the year.

For tourists planning to visit during this time, officials recommend bringing warm clothing due to the dropping temperatures and strong winds.

Additionally, it’s important to check travel information and weather conditions in advance. For more details, visitors can contact Mae Surin Waterfall National Park or follow the updates via their online channels: Mae Surin Waterfall National Park.