Discover Gourmet Winter Wondersquare 2025 – A Carousel of Flavors in Sukhumvit

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2025

Bangkok’s most anticipated festive food event returns!

Gourmet Winter Wondersquare 2025, hosted by Gourmet Market and Gourmet Eats under The Mall Group, transforms Em Market, G Floor at Emsphere into a wonderland of flavors with the enchanting concept “Le Grand Merry Go Round.” From now until January 5, 2026, food lovers, content creators, tourists, and expats are invited to indulge in a magical culinary experience at the heart of Sukhumvit.

Discover over 40 curated vendors, including 16 highlighted brands that will elevate your Christmas and New Year with irresistible flavors and festive vibes:

  • Pedro Churrascaria and Steakhouse – Brazilian-style “Churrasco” grilled meats, featuring trending cuts like Picanha skewers and garlic butter steak.
  • Hashtag B – Famous Hong Kong egg tarts making their event debut, plus new creations like Irish Tart, Taro Pork Floss Bagel, Coffee Bun, and Flat Croissant.
  • Truffle Donut – Iconic donuts from Tottori, Japan, with a unique truffle aroma.
  • Flan & Friends Patisserie – Rare French-style cheesecakes, including the signature Parisian Flan.
  • Food Delite – Premium Italian imports with festive treats like Panettone, Zabaione Cream Shots, Cannoli, and Italian cookies.
  • LE SOURI Choco – Over 65 flavors of premium chocolate, perfect for gifting in exclusive holiday sets.
  • KanVela Craft Chocolate – Award-winning Thai craft chocolate from Chiang Mai, featuring a special Christmas Bonbon collection.
  • Shirokumaya Bakery – Japanese-style Shokupan with festive Santa and reindeer designs.
  • KinPloen – Whimsical Thai desserts, including giant strawberry-shaped Luk Chup.
  • Yaorin Apple Candy – Premium sugar-coated apples from Japan.
  • Yume Matcha – Six varieties of premium Japanese matcha, including festive Matcha Strawberry creations.
  • Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok – Exclusive holiday gift sets from the iconic hotel.
  • Enesco – Licensed collectible figurines and home décor.
  • Up The Air – Christmas decorations, balloons, and festive ornaments.
  • Sardine – Lifestyle brand with fun-filled designs and vibrant color palettes.
  • Monchhichi Thailand Exclusive Collection – Limited holiday collectibles from Japan.

Special Highlight:

Live Christmas carols performed by a youth choir will fill the air with festive melodies on December 24–25 at 12:00, 14:00, 16:00, and 18:00. Adding to the excitement, visitors can enjoy daily mascot dance shows and captivating magic performances, creating a lively atmosphere throughout the event.

Join us for a magical year-end celebration at Gourmet Winter Wondersquare 2025, from now until January 5, 2026, at Em Market, G Floor, Emsphere. For more details, follow us on Facebook: Gourmet Market Thailand, Instagram: @gourmetmarket, and TikTok: @gourmetmarketth.

