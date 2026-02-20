TCT: Thai tourism must compete on quality, not price, in 2026

The tourism sector in Thailand will shift in 2026 from "recovery" to "adaptation and competition in quality." After the "revenge travel" period of 2023–2024, this year the behaviour will change as people return to normalcy.

Travel will be planned more carefully, with tourists less willing to spend just to go on a trip, but rather willing to pay for valuable experiences.

According to the Tourism Council of Thailand’s (TCT) Q4 2025 confidence index report, the “tourism trends for 2026” will shift. The “senior traveller” (active seniors aged 50-70) segment will grow, especially from Europe, Japan, and within Thailand. Businesses that provide universal design and health services will have an advantage.

Another trend gaining momentum is “quietcation,” a type of tourism focused on tranquility, privacy, and minimal crowds. It is not about visiting popular tourist spots but about finding peace and rest in less-known locations.

Active seniors, in particular, prefer to delegate the planning of their trips to tour operators, trusting them to find peaceful destinations within their set budget and time frame.