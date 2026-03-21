Thailand Travel Fair 2026 to run from March 25-29 at QSNCC

Zone 1: The East is presented under the theme “Colours of the East”.

It features Michelin-listed eateries and fresh fruit such as durian and Marian plums delivered from orchards. Highlights include a display of real tulips from Rayong in partnership with PTT, and the enshrinement of the Mungmee Srisukha Ganesha statue from Wat Nong Saeng for visitors to pay respect.





Kanokkritika Kritwuttikorn, Director for the Central Region, spoke about the zone’s highlights: Landmark features include the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Chanthaburi, Laem Ngop Lighthouse in Trat, the Ganesha image known as The Lord of Success in Chachoengsao, The Flower of the Queen greenhouse garden, and the fishing community way of life at Bang Saray in Chon Buri.

The zone also includes more than 50 food outlets serving seafood and local dishes such as chilli-salt rice, moo cha muang, stir-fried cardamom, crab-fried Chan noodles, mapid juice, Liang noodles, flash-seared jellyfish, khanom khwai ling, fresh durian and Marian plums.

There is also an eastern café zone, cabaret performances, a fashion show featuring woven reed mats by SACIT, and performances by artists including Waen Yai, P’Jung Krisana, ALALA, Ryujin, Patchie, Aim Witthawat, and the Royal Thai Navy band.

Zone 2: The Northeast comes under the theme “Ways of Faith”.



Its highlight is a 5.5-metre replica candle sculpture from Ubon Ratchathani using glowing effects. There is also a dinosaur valley zone from Kalasin where children can excavate fossils, alongside authentic northeastern food including GI beef from several provinces, traditional tiger-tail performances and molam shows by Rabieb Wathasilp.





The northeastern zone, covering all 20 provinces, presents culture, traditions, food and handicrafts through the appeal of the five senses — sight, taste, smell, sound and touch.

There is also a stylish photo spot under the slogan “Whenever you come, don’t forget to take a picture”, featuring replicas of Phla Phloen flower garden in Buri Ram and Dinosaur Valley in Kalasin. Visitors can also enjoy the Mong Zap Lai food zone, which brings together 36 eateries, including Mam Mae Khamtan from Chaiyaphum, Sam Phi Nong Khao Suan Kwang Grilled Chicken from Khon Kaen, Tam Kratoei Saket from Roi Et, and Jaew Hon Mae Sa-ngiam from Maha Sarakham.

Another highlight not to be missed is Isan Muan Fiao, a lively performance stage featuring folk shows, music and molam performances by Kan Tong Thung Ngern, Wiang Narumon and Tao Phusilp, as well as cultural performances by Kalasin College of Dramatic Arts and the Nak Len Nam show.

Zone 3: The South is presented under the theme “Under the South Sea”.



It features an immersive landmark designed to make visitors feel as though they are diving beneath the sea floor, encountering whale sharks and sea turtles. The zone also recreates scenes from the blockbuster film Jurassic World at Tham To Luang in Krabi and the Standard Chartered building in Phuket.





Watchanan Silpawornwiwat, Director of the Southern Region, spoke about the zone’s highlights.

“Go South and discover the charm of the southern seas. Food lovers should not miss the Lard Roi Pey Must Taste zone, which brings together signature southern dishes and drinks from 38 popular outlets, including teh tarik and roti. There is also the Mutiverse South zone, presenting the power of faith, legends and sacred objects associated with renowned spiritual masters. Visitors can also unwind at Lard Klai Sen, with traditional Thai massage and spa treatments.”

Zone 4: The Central region is built around the concept of Thailand as a fertile land, with contemporary Thai houses and an orchid garden from Nakhon Pathom.

The zone includes a UNESCO area highlighting creative cities such as Bangkok for design and Suphan Buri for music.

Visitors can also try playing Thai musical instruments, including learning to play the ranat in seven minutes, while food from Phetchaburi and famous eateries from Banthat Thong and Hua Plee Market will also be showcased.

Wannapha Kiatphongsa, Director for the Central Region at the Tourism Authority of Thailand, spoke about the zone’s highlights.

“The zone presents Thai civilisation through landmark features including traditional Thai houses, the Ratchaburi jar courtyard, the entrance arch to the Queen’s Flower Garden, and the Phusa Phattra courtyard, which showcases the story of valuable Thai textiles.

The UNESCO zone features three UNESCO Creative Cities: Bangkok as a Creative City of Design, Phetchaburi as a City of Gastronomy, and Suphan Buri as a Creative City of Music.

Activities include tasting Phetchaburi’s three-flavour drinks and a replica of Banthat Thong district, bringing together 12 well-known eateries for visitors to enjoy. The zone also offers 60 food booths serving signature dishes such as traditional stuffed rice noodle rolls, Lamphaya miang kham, Jay Mon chive cakes, Mae Thong Yu sticky rice, Kangsadan Amphawa, Sirisompong Farm and Café, Khao Taeng Kwa pomelo from Chai Nat, Mae Lek Sakidjai khao chae, Uncle Anek’s Phetchaburi desserts, Thewet rice porridge, tangy toddy palm juice, and Mae Ploy’s Phetchaburi lod chong in palm sugar syrup.

At the Lan Samdaeng zone, visitors can enjoy performances by millionaire likay star Sornram Namphet, Paowalee Pornpimon, Thai cultural performances, nang yai shadow theatre and Lopburi boxing.”

Zone 5: The North comes under the concept of Contemporary Lanna.



The highlight is a 3.5-metre replica of the Pu Man Ya Man mural from Nan, together with a Nan river racing boat prow.

There is also a spiritual tourism area where visitors can pay respect to a replica of the Phra That of the Year of the Horse from Tak and check their fortune with a well-known fortune teller from Nakhon Sawan.





Kajorndet Apichartrakul, Director for the Northern Region, spoke about the zone’s highlights.

“This season is the season of the North, showcasing the beauty of northern tourism in every season. Highlights include landmarks from Nan, a UNESCO Creative City of Crafts and Folk Art, as well as the distinctive flowing-pattern woven textiles.

Visitors can also enjoy a full range of northern cuisine at the Im Jai zone, featuring 35 food outlets, along with 15 cafés and bakeries. For relaxation, there is Kad Nuad, presenting local wellness wisdom from the On Tai community in Chiang Mai, as well as the Sukjai spiritual zone, which features a replica of Phra Borommathat Ban Tak.”

Zone 6: Amazing Thailand presents TAT tourism campaigns, including the Smiles of the Land exhibition, photo spots from the Feel All the Feelings campaign following in Lisa’s footsteps as Amazing Thailand Ambassador, a 66 Years of TAT exhibition, and a fan meet stage featuring artists and influencers such as PERSES, Jummeng from Japan and Friends, DICE, Mile-Apo, and POLCASAN.

There will also be workshops, souvenirs at the Osotho & Friends: Craft Village, tourism information from 1672 Travel Buddy, an AI Photo Booth, SOURI X 1672 Travel Buddy activities, an Amazing Thailand Amazing AI zone, Aura Journey, and Amazing Sukjai adventures with TATAI, TAT’s AI character. Visitors can also sign up for AMAZING FRIEND membership for a chance to receive souvenirs.

Zone 7: Road to Sustainability – Travel with care

Features Tao Tanu, a sculpture made from discarded materials and inspired by the royal initiatives of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, including forest and water conservation and sea turtle conservation projects at Koh Man Nai. The zone also offers immersive experiences, sound healing and dark sky therapy.

Zone 8: Partner organisations and department stores brings together 31 partners offering travel packages and special promotional deals from tourism operators.

Zone 9: The central stage will host concerts by well-known artists including KT Kratae, Lamyai Hai Thongkham, Ryan Kajbandit, ATLAS, Gulf Kanawut, Fellow Fellow, Paradox, Nuvo, No One Else and Atom Chanakan, as well as Thai cultural performances, fashion shows and prize-giving games.

TAT said sustainability remains a core focus of the event. Through the Zero Waste to Landfills project, now in its fourth year, organisers aim to reduce landfill waste to below 10%. Waste separation systems will be clearly provided across the venue, while visitors are encouraged to bring their own water bottles and use public transport.

The fair is designed not only to promote tourism, but also to stimulate the economy by bringing in real operators and local communities to present their products and services.

The 44th Thailand Travel Fair 2026 will run from March 25-29, from 10am to 9pm, at Halls 1-4, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. The venue is easily accessible by MRT, with visitors advised to get off at QSNCC Station, Exit 3.

Further information is available via the TAT Contact Center on 1672 Travel Buddy.