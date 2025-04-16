Asian-Australian candidates key in May election Down Under

Ong, who confirmed the identity of his brother to The Straits Times, said in a statement: “Our family has always had a strong commitment to serving the community, and I have carried that commitment with me.”

He added: “I am working hard to earn the trust of my local community here in Australia as the Liberal candidate for Tangney.”

The proportion of Asian-Australians in Parliament has been increasing, but remains low.

Osmond Chiu, a research fellow at think-tank Per Capita, told ST that the proportion of Asian-Australians could rise after the coming election, noting that several Asian-Australians are standing in seats they are likely to win.

Asian-Australians have become increasingly prominent in politics. Following the 2022 election, Penny Wong, who was born in Malaysia, became Australia’s first Asian-Australian foreign minister.

Reflecting on her heritage in a speech at the Australian National University in August 2024, she said she experienced racism and prejudice when she was young and wanted to “work for change”.

A senator since 2001, Ms Wong said that in her early days as an MP, it felt at times “like the only other Asian faces I would see in Parliament House were the cleaners and a woman who worked in the library”.

“I am deeply gratified by the trend we see today, including more second-generation Asian-Australians entering politics,” she said. “A democratic country needs to be able to see itself in its leaders.”

An expert on Chinese-Australian communities and media, Professor Sun Wanning from the University of Technology Sydney, told ST that one reason for the low representation of Asian-Australians in politics is that “in Chinese societies, going into politics is not the No. 1 choice of career”.

She said first-generation migrants also faced language and social barriers. “Being able to project a relatable image to the wider Australian public is hard for someone whose English is not very good and who doesn’t have extensive local social networks,” she noted.

She added that some Chinese-Australians may be put off by the intense scrutiny that some candidates have faced in the media over perceived links to corrupt Chinese business figures or the Communist Party of China.

Still, Labour and the opposition Liberal-National coalition have increasingly turned to Asian-Australian candidates to stand in electorates with a high proportion of Asian-Australian voters.

In the seat of Bennelong in Sydney, where 29 per cent of residents are Chinese-Australian, Scott Yung, a Chinese-Australian Liberal, is taking on sitting Labour MP Jerome Laxale.

In Reid, where 23 % of residents are Chinese-Australian, an Asian-Australian Liberal candidate, Grange Chung, is trying to defeat Sally Sitou, a Chinese-Lao Australian.

In the Melbourne seat of Menzies, where 27 % of residents are Chinese-Australian, Gabriel Ng, whose father moved to Australia from Singapore, is eyeing the seat now held by Liberal MP Keith Wolahan.

But a candidate’s ancestry is no guarantee of electoral success. A recent survey of more than 3,000 people by Sydney Today, a Chinese-language media outlet, found that 51 % would support a candidate on the basis of the person’s Chinese or Asian appearance, and 49 % would not.

In Fowler, Dai Le told Sky News on April 3 that the Labour Party had been overly focused on targeting voters in the local Vietnamese community. “I think Labour was tokenistic in its decision to pre-select someone with a similar name to me, and that’s all she has,” she said.

Tu Le said she wants to fight for the interests of the entire community of Fowler, especially on issues like healthcare and childcare.

Prof Sun said it is important to have a greater representation of Asian-Australians in Parliament “so that their voices are adequately heard and they do not feel voiceless and disempowered”.

She added: “Having more people in Parliament who look like them and are willing to speak for them is empowering.”

Jonathan Pearlman

The Straits Times

Asia News Network