Germany denies request to sell submarine engine to Thailand, citing EU arms embargo on China

On Tuesday (May 13), at 10:25 a.m. local time in Germany, a key bilateral meeting was held between Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Thailand, and Boris Pistorius, Minister of Defence of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Phumtham praised Germany for hosting the 6th United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting (UNPKM 2025) and congratulated the country on the formation of its new government under the leadership of Friedrich Merz. He also expressed his appreciation that Pistorius retained his post as Defence Minister, reflecting policy continuity in German defense.

Both sides reaffirmed the longstanding diplomatic relations between Thailand and Germany, which have spanned 163 years, and emphasized continued cooperation, particularly in economic affairs, with Germany being Thailand’s top trading partner within the European Union.