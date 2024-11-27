Phumtham says he’s yet to study report on stalled submarine project

Phumtham said he had not made a decision on whether to continue with the procurement, let alone amending the contract.

“It has not reached the point of contract amendment yet. We still have to consider it,” Phumtham replied when a reporter asked him whether the Navy chief had pushed for the deal.

Phumtham added that he had discussed several issues with the Navy chief and the Navy simply reported to him that the submarine procurement was still pending.

In July, then defence minister Sutin said he had decided to go ahead with the procurement of an S26T Yuan-class submarine from China for 13.5 billion baht because it had already been built by China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Co. Sutin said cancellation of the deal could hurt the friendly ties between the two nations.

While Sutin was awaiting consultation with then prime minister Srettha Thavisin in July, Srettha was deposed by the Constitutional Court, leading to appointment of a new PM and Cabinet, and Phumtham replaced Sutin as the defence minister.