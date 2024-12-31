Chinese submarine engine procurement remains in limbo

Oversight concerns are delaying the signing of the long-delayed submarine procurement project with China, Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Tuesday. He added that while the deal has yet to be approved, he was confident that the details would be finalised within six months.

Phumtham stressed that the deal should first be reviewed thoroughly, saying that he and navy chief Adm Jirapol Wongwit would be responsible if the deal were to adversely impact on Thailand.

“I have told the Royal Thai Navy and Chinese ambassador that I am not a person who lets things drag on,” he said, adding that he had failed to close that deal by December this year, as using a Chinese-made engine instead of German one is an important issue.