Chinese Ambassador Bids Farewell to Thailand, Hailing Enduring \'Family\' Ties

China's outgoing Ambassador to Thailand, Han Zhiqiang, has penned a heartfelt farewell article, marking the end of his four-year tenure and underscoring the remarkably close relationship between the two nations.

Titled "China and Thailand Are One Family, Moving Towards a Shared Future," the piece highlights a period of significant growth and mutual support.

"Time truly flies," Ambassador Han began, expressing his honour and pride in having visited various corners of Thailand, forging friendships across diverse sectors, and participating in countless events that consistently reaffirmed the adage, "China and Thailand are not strangers, we are like brothers."

The Ambassador recounted his arrival in Thailand amidst the severe COVID-19 pandemic, recalling the warmth and gratitude he felt upon seeing videos of Thai leaders offering encouragement with phrases like "China, fighting! Wuhan, fighting!" and witnessing the arrival of the first 200,000 doses of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

These gestures, he noted, demonstrated the genuine sincerity shared during times of hardship. He added that the joint efforts in battling the pandemic had further strengthened the bond between the two peoples.

