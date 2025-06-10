Chinese Ambassador Bids Farewell to Thailand, Hailing Enduring \'Family\' Ties

China's outgoing Ambassador to Thailand, Han Zhiqiang, has penned a heartfelt farewell article, marking the end of his four-year tenure and underscoring the remarkably close relationship between the two nations.
Titled "China and Thailand Are One Family, Moving Towards a Shared Future," the piece highlights a period of significant growth and mutual support.
"Time truly flies," Ambassador Han began, expressing his honour and pride in having visited various corners of Thailand, forging friendships across diverse sectors, and participating in countless events that consistently reaffirmed the adage, "China and Thailand are not strangers, we are like brothers."
The Ambassador recounted his arrival in Thailand amidst the severe COVID-19 pandemic, recalling the warmth and gratitude he felt upon seeing videos of Thai leaders offering encouragement with phrases like "China, fighting! Wuhan, fighting!" and witnessing the arrival of the first 200,000 doses of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines at Suvarnabhumi Airport.
These gestures, he noted, demonstrated the genuine sincerity shared during times of hardship. He added that the joint efforts in battling the pandemic had further strengthened the bond between the two peoples.
Ambassador Han also bore witness to the elevation of China-Thailand relations under the guidance of both countries' leadership.
He highlighted the "historic" visit of President Xi Jinping to Thailand in November 2022, during which His Majesty the King engaged in friendly conversation with the Chinese President.
The leaders' joint declaration to build a community with a shared future, aiming for greater security, prosperity, and sustainability, signalled that "the door to a new era of China-Thailand relations has opened before us."
The departing envoy further observed the rapid development of mutually beneficial cooperation, which has brought considerable advantages to citizens of both nations.
He noted China's role as Thailand's largest market for agricultural exports, a key foreign investment source, and its most significant origin of tourists.
Recalling a recent visit to the WHA Industrial Estate, Ambassador Han was impressed to learn that over 90% of Chinese companies there employ Thai nationals, collaborating closely with local firms across production and supply chains to export goods globally.
His trip to a durian orchard in Rayong also underscored the thriving agricultural trade, with the Ambassador assuring local farmers of China's commitment to purchasing more high-quality Thai produce.
Finally, Ambassador Han spoke of a new chapter in the close, familial ties between China and Thailand, epitomised by the recent "visa-free era" and unprecedented levels of cultural exchange and people-to-people movement.
He cited the popularity of the Thai film "How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies" in both countries, which he and his embassy colleagues watched, finding themselves deeply moved by the shared traditions, culture, and familial bonds.
The Ambassador noted the growing popularity of Chinese language learning in Thailand, with over 3,000 Thai schools offering courses to more than 1 million students, supported by over 20,000 Chinese teachers and volunteers.
Furthermore, some 30,000 students from each country are currently studying in the other. He concluded that such vibrant interactions were daily strengthening the bilateral relationship.
Describing his tenure as "the most memorable period in my diplomatic career," Ambassador Han expressed his delight in contributing to the robust China-Thailand relationship.
With this year marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the relationship standing at a new historical juncture amidst a complex global landscape, he firmly believes that the China-Thailand relationship, built on mutual respect, trust, and assistance, and striving for a shared future, aligns with the true interests and aspirations of both peoples, promising "an even brighter and more beautiful future."