Iranian state broadcaster hit as Tehran urges Trump to rein in Israel

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told his European counterparts that while Iran remained open to diplomacy, its immediate priority was to defend itself from continued aggression, Iranian state media reported. Israel, meanwhile, insists its objective is to dismantle Tehran’s capacity to develop nuclear weapons.

Iran has reported more than 224 fatalities, the majority of them civilians. Israel says 24 of its citizens have been killed, all of whom were civilians.

Sources told Reuters that Iran had appealed to Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia to urge US President Donald Trump to pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into agreeing to an immediate ceasefire. In return, Tehran would reportedly show greater flexibility in stalled nuclear negotiations.

"If President Trump is genuine about diplomacy and interested in stopping this war, next steps are consequential," Araqchi said on X.

"Israel must halt its aggression, and absent a total cessation of military aggression against us, our responses will continue. It takes one phone call from Washington to muzzle someone like Netanyahu."