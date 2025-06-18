US moves fighter jets to Middle East as Israel-Iran conflict intensifies

On Monday, Reuters was the first to report the movement of a significant number of tanker aircraft to Europe, as well as the dispatch of an aircraft carrier to the Middle East, providing President Donald Trump with more options as tensions in the region mount.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth described the deployments as being defensive, with Washington aiming to protect its forces in the Middle East from potential retaliation by Iran and its allies in the region.

On Tuesday, a fourth US defence official raised the possibility of additional US Navy warships being deployed to the Eastern Mediterranean, capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.