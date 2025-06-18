US moves fighter jets to Middle East as Israel-Iran conflict intensifies

Reuters reported that the deployment includes F-16, F-22, and F-35 fighter jets, citing a remark from one of the officials. Two of the officials emphasised that the move is defensive in nature, with the aircraft being used to intercept drones and projectiles.
The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
On Monday, Reuters was the first to report the movement of a significant number of tanker aircraft to Europe, as well as the dispatch of an aircraft carrier to the Middle East, providing President Donald Trump with more options as tensions in the region mount.
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth described the deployments as being defensive, with Washington aiming to protect its forces in the Middle East from potential retaliation by Iran and its allies in the region.
On Tuesday, a fourth US defence official raised the possibility of additional US Navy warships being deployed to the Eastern Mediterranean, capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.
The United States already maintains a substantial military presence in the Middle East, with nearly 40,000 troops in the region, supported by air defence systems, fighter jets, and warships equipped to detect and destroy enemy missiles.
Israel initiated its largest air campaign against Iran on Friday, claiming that it had concluded Iran was on the brink of developing a nuclear weapon.
Iran denies any intention of seeking nuclear weapons and asserts its right to pursue nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, including enrichment, as a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.