Copenhagen tops Global Liveability Index 2025, Bangkok ranks 116th

The Global Liveability Index for 2025, released by Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), ranks Copenhagen in Denmark as the world’s most liveable city. This ranking is based on an assessment of five key areas: Stability, Healthcare, Culture & Environment, Education, and Infrastructure, and includes a survey of 173 cities worldwide.

The assessment uses over 30 indicators in the five areas, which include:

Stability: Evaluating crime rates, terrorism, and policies

Healthcare: Access to health systems, hospitals, and medications

Culture & Environment: Air quality, cultural activities, etc.

Education: Quality and access to education

Infrastructure: Transport systems, housing, utilities, telecommunications

Copenhagen took the top spot for the third consecutive year, achieving perfect scores in Stability, Education, and Infrastructure. Vienna (Austria) and Zurich (Switzerland) share second place.