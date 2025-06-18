Copenhagen tops Global Liveability Index 2025, Bangkok ranks 116th

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 18, 2025

Copenhagen takes top spot in the 2025 Global Liveability Index. Osaka is the only Asian city in the top 10, while Thailand's cities rank 116th and 130th.

The Global Liveability Index for 2025, released by Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), ranks Copenhagen in Denmark as the world’s most liveable city. This ranking is based on an assessment of five key areas: Stability, Healthcare, Culture & Environment, Education, and Infrastructure, and includes a survey of 173 cities worldwide.

The assessment uses over 30 indicators in the five areas, which include:

  • Stability: Evaluating crime rates, terrorism, and policies
  • Healthcare: Access to health systems, hospitals, and medications
  • Culture & Environment: Air quality, cultural activities, etc.
  • Education: Quality and access to education
  • Infrastructure: Transport systems, housing, utilities, telecommunications

Copenhagen took the top spot for the third consecutive year, achieving perfect scores in Stability, Education, and Infrastructure. Vienna (Austria) and Zurich (Switzerland) share second place.

Top 10 Most Liveable Cities of 2025:

1. Copenhagen (Denmark) – 98.0 points

2. Vienna (Austria) – 97.1 points

3. Zurich (Switzerland) – 97.1 points

4. Melbourne (Australia) – 97.0 points

5. Geneva (Switzerland) – 96.8 points

6. Sydney (Australia) – 96.6 points

7. Osaka (Japan) – 96.0 points

8. Auckland (New Zealand) – 96.0 points

9. Adelaide (Australia) – 95.9 points

10. Vancouver (Canada) – 95.8 points

Notably, Osaka is the only Asian city to make the top 10, ranking 7th with 96.0 points. Osaka achieved perfect scores in Stability, Healthcare, and Education, and also scored 96.4 in Infrastructure and 86.8 in Culture & Environment.

As for Thailand, the Global Liveability Index 2025 reports that Bangkok ranks 116th while Chiang Mai is at 130th. Both cities have risen by 6 ranks from last year, with average scores of 69.4 and 63.8, respectively.

EIU (Economist Intelligence Unit) is a global economic and business data analysis organisation, part of the The Economist Group based in the UK.

