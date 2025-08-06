Thailand holds diplomatic advantage over Cambodia in global arena, says FM official

Ras Chaleechan, vice minister for foreign affairs, emphasised that Thailand has not only avoided being at a disadvantage in its ongoing conflict with Cambodia, but has also gained a diplomatic edge on the global stage. Speaking about the border dispute, he asserted that Thailand had won in the diplomatic arena, consistently advocating for a peaceful and bilateral resolution in accordance with international law.

“Thailand has always maintained that the solution to the Thai-Cambodian border issue should be through peaceful dialogue and bilateral negotiations,” said Ras “Even when Cambodia attempted to escalate the matter to the United Nations and International Court of Justice by attacking Thailand first and targeting civilian areas, it was Thailand’s restraint and commitment to diplomacy that ultimately led to a resolution in ASEAN, as Cambodia was urged to return to dialogue within ASEAN frameworks.”

He highlighted that no country globally has condemned Thailand or supported Cambodia, despite Thailand’s response to Cambodia’s attacks. Typically, larger countries are often seen as more likely to use force, but Cambodia’s portrayal as a victim was not supported by the international community. Ras affirmed that Thailand was in a stronger position diplomatically, always relying on factual and credible information for communication.