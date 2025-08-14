Thailand and China to boost fruit trade with five new import-export checkpoints from September 1

Thailand and China have reached a significant agreement to open five new import-export checkpoints under the Third Country Fruit Transport Protocol. This will help reduce transport costs, ease congestion at existing checkpoints, and speed up the distribution of Thai fruit across Chinese provinces.

Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Artthakorn Sirilatthayakorn revealed that the two countries have agreed to update the annex of the protocol, which includes quarantine and inspection measures for fruit transport through third countries. The move is designed to streamline agricultural product transport and expand market opportunities.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, through the National Bureau of Agricultural Commodity and Food Standards (ACFS), has been in continuous discussions with the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC), resulting in the agreement to add five new checkpoints. Thailand will add three checkpoints: Thung Chang in Nan province, Ban Huak in Phayao province, and Phu Du in Uttaradit province. China will add two checkpoints: Mengkang and Taluo in Yunnan province. This brings the total number of checkpoints for fresh fruit exports to nine in Thailand and twelve in China.