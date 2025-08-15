India Charts Course as Global Stability Symbol Amid Geopolitical Tensions on 79th Independence Day

Indian President Droupadi Murmu has positioned India as a beacon of stability and self-reliance in an increasingly volatile world, as the nation marked its 79th Independence Day with celebrations spanning from New Delhi to diplomatic missions abroad, including a humble yet honour-filled ceremony at the Indian Embassy in Bangkok.
At the Bangkok embassy celebration on Friday, which began with the national anthem, Ambassador Nagesh Singh read President Murmu's Independence Day speech to the assembled audience, ensuring the President's message reached the Indian diaspora and diplomatic community in Thailand.
In her address to the nation delivered on the eve of Independence Day, President Murmu outlined an ambitious vision for transforming India into a developed economy by 2047, emphasising the country's resilience amid global uncertainties.
"India is well on the way to becoming a self-reliant nation and is moving ahead with great confidence," she declared, highlighting the nation's 6.5 percent GDP growth rate that positions it as the fastest-growing major economy globally.
The President's speech underscored India's technological advancement, particularly in artificial intelligence, with the launch of the India-AI mission aimed at establishing the country as a global AI hub by 2047.
She praised the nation's digital revolution, noting that more than half of the world's digital transactions now occur in India, creating a vibrant digital economy that contributes increasingly to the country's GDP.
Addressing recent security challenges, President Murmu referenced Operation Sindoor, describing it as a decisive response to terrorism that demonstrated India's unity and self-sufficiency in defence manufacturing.
"The world has taken note of India's stance, that we will not be the aggressor, but we will not hesitate to retaliate in defence of our citizens," she stated.
The President particularly highlighted the role of youth, women, and marginalised communities in leading India's transformation during what she termed the "Amrit Kaal" period.
She celebrated achievements in space exploration, noting astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's upcoming mission to the International Space Station, and praised Indian excellence in chess, where a 19-year-old girl and 38-year-old woman reached the FIDE Women's World Cup finals.
At the Bangkok embassy celebration, Indian Ambassador to Thailand Nagesh Singh reinforced these themes of stability and progress, addressing concerns about global geopolitical tensions.
"These are difficult times globally. There are geopolitical tensions world over, but I can assure you India stands firm as a symbol of stability, growth, self-reliance, and strategic autonomy in the world," Singh told the gathered audience.
The Ambassador emphasised India's unique position as representing one-sixth of humanity, asserting that regardless of global alliances and disputes, "India will march ahead. We are eternal."
He stressed the strength of India's democratic institutions and the investment of its people in the country's political, economic, and social systems as key factors in its continued progress.
Singh expressed gratitude to the Thai community and diplomatic corps present at the Bangkok celebration, noting their attendance as "a reflection of your love and affection for the country."
The ceremony concluded with traditional Indian performances and festivities, symbolising the enduring cultural ties between India and Thailand.
The Independence Day celebrations across India and its diplomatic missions abroad reflect a nation confident in its trajectory towards becoming what President Murmu termed "Viksit Bharat" – a developed India – while maintaining its commitment to democratic values and international cooperation.