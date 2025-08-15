India Charts Course as Global Stability Symbol Amid Geopolitical Tensions on 79th Independence Day

Indian President Droupadi Murmu has positioned India as a beacon of stability and self-reliance in an increasingly volatile world, as the nation marked its 79th Independence Day with celebrations spanning from New Delhi to diplomatic missions abroad, including a humble yet honour-filled ceremony at the Indian Embassy in Bangkok.

At the Bangkok embassy celebration on Friday, which began with the national anthem, Ambassador Nagesh Singh read President Murmu's Independence Day speech to the assembled audience, ensuring the President's message reached the Indian diaspora and diplomatic community in Thailand.

In her address to the nation delivered on the eve of Independence Day, President Murmu outlined an ambitious vision for transforming India into a developed economy by 2047, emphasising the country's resilience amid global uncertainties.

"India is well on the way to becoming a self-reliant nation and is moving ahead with great confidence," she declared, highlighting the nation's 6.5 percent GDP growth rate that positions it as the fastest-growing major economy globally.