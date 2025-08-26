Thailand Accuses Cambodia of Using 'Human Shields' on Border

Thailand's Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa has accused Cambodia of using civilians as "human shields" to provoke tensions along the border.
He said he has briefed his Swedish counterpart on the issue and will raise it at the United Nations tomorrow (August 27th).
Speaking after a bilateral meeting with Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenegard during an official visit to Sweden on Tuesday, Maris explained the ongoing situation at the border, particularly at Ban Nong Chan in Sa Kaeo province.
He stated that Cambodia's actions, which use civilians as a tool for provocation, are a clear violation of the UN Charter. He added that Sweden understands and shares his concerns.
The Thai Foreign Minister stressed the need for civilian agencies to prevent clashes, as the involvement of civilians complicates military operations and could escalate tensions.
He said he would use an upcoming UN meeting in Geneva on Wednesday to highlight the issue and condemn the use of civilians to create or expand border tensions, calling it a violation of international agreements and law.
When asked about the future of diplomatic relations with Cambodia, Maris said that Cambodia must show clear sincerity in resolving the issue.
He explained that while there have been no military clashes, the continued use of civilians as a pressure tactic means Thailand still lacks confidence in Cambodia's genuine intent to find a solution.
He added that Thailand would not send its ambassador back to Cambodia until there is a clear sign of progress.
Maris emphasised that using people as "human shields" is unacceptable and creates distrust between nations.
He said that this lack of trust is a fundamental factor in determining the future direction of their relationship.
The Foreign Minister also touched on the upcoming Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) meeting, which Thailand will host next month.
He said the meeting will focus on two key goals: outlining a framework for border negotiations and discussing ways to de-escalate tensions. The issue of using civilians for pressure will be a central point of discussion, as it is "unacceptable."
When asked about the growing rift between the two countries, Maris said that the two nations have a long history of living side by side and have had their share of clashes, much like family members.
He stressed the importance of finding a peaceful resolution for future generations, stating that the Thai government's goal is to see a peaceful dialogue and a peaceful way forward.