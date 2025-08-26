Thailand Accuses Cambodia of Using 'Human Shields' on Border

Thailand's Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa has accused Cambodia of using civilians as "human shields" to provoke tensions along the border.

He said he has briefed his Swedish counterpart on the issue and will raise it at the United Nations tomorrow (August 27th).

Speaking after a bilateral meeting with Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenegard during an official visit to Sweden on Tuesday, Maris explained the ongoing situation at the border, particularly at Ban Nong Chan in Sa Kaeo province.

He stated that Cambodia's actions, which use civilians as a tool for provocation, are a clear violation of the UN Charter. He added that Sweden understands and shares his concerns.

The Thai Foreign Minister stressed the need for civilian agencies to prevent clashes, as the involvement of civilians complicates military operations and could escalate tensions.

He said he would use an upcoming UN meeting in Geneva on Wednesday to highlight the issue and condemn the use of civilians to create or expand border tensions, calling it a violation of international agreements and law.

When asked about the future of diplomatic relations with Cambodia, Maris said that Cambodia must show clear sincerity in resolving the issue.

