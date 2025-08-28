Thailand updates Japan on landmine threats amid border tensions with Cambodia

Thailand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa on Wednesday (Aug 27) held a bilateral discussion with Ichikawa Tomiko, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Japan to the Conference on Disarmament, and President of the 22nd Meeting of States Parties of the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention (Ottawa Convention). Carolyne-Mélanie Régimbal, Head of the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA) in Geneva, also participated in the talks amid ongoing border tensions with Cambodia.

The meeting provided a key opportunity for the Foreign Minister to brief Japan on the landmine situation along the Thailand-Cambodia border, including the recent discovery of mines laid on Thai soil by Cambodian forces, which have caused injuries and amputations among Thai soldiers. Notably, additional PMN2 landmines were detected on Thai territory as recently as August 22 and again on the morning of the meeting, following incursions by Cambodian troops.