US plans to cut stay period for foreign students and journalists, Chinese reporters limited to 90 days

The United States plans to reduce the permitted stay for foreign students and journalists, according to a government proposal unveiled on Wednesday (Aug 27). The measure forms part of President Donald Trump’s wider crackdown on illegal immigration across the country.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is reportedly considering tighter rules for F visas for foreign students, J visas for exchange programme participants, and I visas for members of the press.

According to Kyodo News, under the proposed changes, holders of student and exchange visas would be limited to a maximum stay of four years, while journalists would be allowed to remain for no more than 240 days. Chinese nationals in particular would be permitted to stay in the United States for only 90 days.

The DHS has stated that it will accept public comments on the proposal for 30 days.

