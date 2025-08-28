Thailand urges global pressure on Cambodia after evidence of new landmines

The Minister went on to highlight the cross-border attack on July 24, when Cambodian forces used BM-21 multiple rocket launchers to target Thai communities, including schools, hospitals, and convenience stores. The attack resulted in civilian deaths. Thailand responded with limited self-defence, targeting military positions only.

Despite a ceasefire brokered by ASEAN on July 28, the situation has not calmed. In August, Thai soldiers stepped on landmines again, with six soldiers now permanently disabled. Evidence also suggests that Cambodian forces have been trained in laying these types of mines.

“These actions are a serious violation of Thailand’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as a clear breach of the Ottawa Convention and the ceasefire agreement,” Maris stated. He further emphasised that these actions undermine the spirit of the Siem Reap-Angkor Declaration, which Cambodia itself helped to advocate.

Thailand has formally raised the issue with the Ottawa Convention’s Committee of Cooperative Compliance (Article 8) to seek an official review and has called on the international community to act swiftly to bring Cambodia into full compliance.

The Foreign Minister also disclosed recent efforts to engage in bilateral discussions, noting that Cambodia has shown a willingness to cooperate with Thailand on humanitarian landmine clearance. However, he stressed that such cooperation would only be possible if Cambodia stops laying new landmines and refrains from obstructing Thailand’s demining efforts.