Thailand urges global pressure on Cambodia after evidence of new landmines

Thailand’s Foreign Minister, Maris Sangiampongsa, on Wednesday (August 27) presented evidence at the United Nations in Geneva, accusing Cambodia of laying new landmines along the Thai-Cambodian border. The Minister described these actions as a severe violation of Thailand’s sovereignty and a breach of the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention (Ottawa Convention), calling for international pressure to ensure Cambodia’s full compliance.
This statement follows Cambodia’s denial regarding the injuries sustained by Thai soldiers from landmines on August 27. Cambodia insisted that it had not laid any new landmines and was still adhering to its obligations under the Ottawa Convention.
Maris revealed that the situation escalated on July 16, when a Thai soldier lost his leg from a landmine while on patrol in Ubon Ratchathani. Subsequently, more PMN-2 landmines, recently laid by Cambodian forces, were discovered, directly contradicting Cambodia’s claims.
The Minister went on to highlight the cross-border attack on July 24, when Cambodian forces used BM-21 multiple rocket launchers to target Thai communities, including schools, hospitals, and convenience stores. The attack resulted in civilian deaths. Thailand responded with limited self-defence, targeting military positions only.
Despite a ceasefire brokered by ASEAN on July 28, the situation has not calmed. In August, Thai soldiers stepped on landmines again, with six soldiers now permanently disabled. Evidence also suggests that Cambodian forces have been trained in laying these types of mines.
“These actions are a serious violation of Thailand’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as a clear breach of the Ottawa Convention and the ceasefire agreement,” Maris stated. He further emphasised that these actions undermine the spirit of the Siem Reap-Angkor Declaration, which Cambodia itself helped to advocate.
Thailand has formally raised the issue with the Ottawa Convention’s Committee of Cooperative Compliance (Article 8) to seek an official review and has called on the international community to act swiftly to bring Cambodia into full compliance.
The Foreign Minister also disclosed recent efforts to engage in bilateral discussions, noting that Cambodia has shown a willingness to cooperate with Thailand on humanitarian landmine clearance. However, he stressed that such cooperation would only be possible if Cambodia stops laying new landmines and refrains from obstructing Thailand’s demining efforts.
Maris concluded by announcing that Thailand will participate in the global campaign for disarmament and mine action led by the UN Secretary-General, reaffirming the country’s commitment to the Ottawa Convention and international humanitarian law. He quoted Jody Williams, Nobel Peace Prize laureate, stating: “Landmines do not stop an invasion or influence the outcome of a war. All they do is mutilate or kill your own people.”
“It is time for these inhumane weapons to be completely eliminated and never used again, for the safety, dignity, and future of all people, and to protect and uphold the values of the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention,” he added.