Over a million evacuated as Punjab reels from worst floods in decades

Days of relentless monsoon downpours, coupled with the release of excess water from dams in neighbouring India, have swollen the Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab rivers, forcing breaches of riverbanks and inundating more than 1,400 villages, according to Punjab’s disaster management authority.

In Qadirabad, the River Chenab overflowed suddenly, leaving residents wading through chest-deep water. “We spent the whole night terrified,” said Nadeem Iqbal, a 26-year-old labourer carrying his child through the floodwaters. “Children cried, women were distressed. We were helpless.”

Punjab, home to nearly half of Pakistan’s population and a key producer of wheat, rice and cotton, has seen at least 12 deaths this week, provincial minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said. Nationwide, the floods since late June have claimed 819 lives, while across the border in Indian Kashmir, at least 60 people have died this month.