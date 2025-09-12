New Chinese Ambassador Vows to Tackle 'Grey Zone' Crime and Reaffirms Thai Ties

The new Chinese Ambassador to Thailand has met with the media, pledging to address the issue of "grey zone" Chinese criminals and reaffirming the strong bond between the two nations as they approach the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relationship.
Speaking at the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok on Thursday, Ambassador Zhang Jianwei hosted a press conference titled 'The Ambassador Meets and Speaks with the Thai Media on a New Future of Thai-Chinese Cooperation.'
He began by emphasising the deep-rooted friendship between the countries, referencing the saying, "China and Thailand are not strangers, but brothers."
He stated this was more than a symbolic phrase, but a foundation based on over a thousand years of shared history.
The ambassador then addressed three key concerns raised by Thai journalists:
Tourist Safety: Ambassador Zhang acknowledged worries among Chinese tourists but clarified that a recent, widely reported incident—the alleged kidnapping of actor Wang Qing—did not occur in Thailand. He praised the Thai government's proactive measures to enhance safety and reassure visitors.
'Grey Zone' Crime: While admitting that a small number of Chinese nationals have broken Thai law, he stressed that the Chinese government has instructed its companies and investors to strictly adhere to local regulations. He asserted that the vast majority of Chinese investors are in Thailand to foster local development, not to exploit it.
Claims of Chinese Influence: The ambassador firmly rejected social media claims that Thailand is at risk of becoming a Chinese "Tai Guo Province." He stated that neither the Thai nor Chinese people would allow such a situation to develop.
In a significant announcement, Ambassador Zhang revealed that Their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand will make an official visit to China in the second half of this year.
He described this as a historic first that would mark a major step in strengthening bilateral relations.
Concluding the meeting, Ambassador Zhang reiterated that the close cooperation between China and Thailand would not only benefit their respective populations but also contribute to regional stability and prosperity.
He called on Thai media to report fairly and comprehensively to foster greater mutual understanding and trust.