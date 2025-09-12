New Chinese Ambassador Vows to Tackle 'Grey Zone' Crime and Reaffirms Thai Ties

The new Chinese Ambassador to Thailand has met with the media, pledging to address the issue of "grey zone" Chinese criminals and reaffirming the strong bond between the two nations as they approach the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relationship.

Speaking at the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok on Thursday, Ambassador Zhang Jianwei hosted a press conference titled 'The Ambassador Meets and Speaks with the Thai Media on a New Future of Thai-Chinese Cooperation.'

He began by emphasising the deep-rooted friendship between the countries, referencing the saying, "China and Thailand are not strangers, but brothers."

He stated this was more than a symbolic phrase, but a foundation based on over a thousand years of shared history.