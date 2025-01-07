Thailand, China to mark 50 years of ties with high-level visits

As part of the anniversary celebrations, the Chinese government sent the Sacred Relic of the Buddha (tooth) from Lingguang Temple in Beijing last month to be displayed in Bangkok until February 14.

Additionally, he said, the Chinese government was also cooperating with Thailand to combat call-centre gangs, which have caused significant harm to people in both countries as well as in Laos and Myanmar.

Han said he has recently discussed the issue with officials from China’s Ministry of Public Security, who are prioritising the suppression of these criminal activities.

On the topic of trade, Han acknowledged that the influx of cheap goods from China had impacted some Thai small and medium-sized enterprises. However, he explained that the majority of goods imported from China are raw materials or semi-finished products that benefit Thai manufacturers, accounting for 80% of the total imports. Only 10% are consumer goods, he said.

Hence, he said, if the media promoted a boycott of Chinese products, it could harm Thailand’s economy as it would also suffer from the disruption of its supply chains. He also mentioned that Thailand faced a trade deficit of US$20 billion (690.19 billion baht) with China last year, with exports to China valued at $50 billion and imports $70 billion.

