BBC's 'Thailand: The Dark Side of Paradise' documentary sparks backlash from viewers

A heated debate has erupted online following the release of the BBC documentary titled ‘Thailand: The Dark Side of Paradise’ on September 8. Instead of receiving the positive attention it sought, the film has faced significant backlash from viewers worldwide.

Hosted by Zara McDermott, a reality TV star, the documentary delves into the "dark side" of Thailand, exploring issues such as crime and the sex trade in nightlife districts like Khao San Road, while questioning why so many British tourists flock to the country.

However, when the BBC shared a teaser for the documentary on social media and TikTok, it garnered over 800 comments, yet none supported the narrative it tried to present. Instead, most viewers harshly criticised the documentary, mocking the content and disputing its accuracy.