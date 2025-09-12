BBC's 'Thailand: The Dark Side of Paradise' documentary sparks backlash from viewers

A heated debate has erupted online following the release of the BBC documentary titled ‘Thailand: The Dark Side of Paradise’ on September 8. Instead of receiving the positive attention it sought, the film has faced significant backlash from viewers worldwide.
Hosted by Zara McDermott, a reality TV star, the documentary delves into the "dark side" of Thailand, exploring issues such as crime and the sex trade in nightlife districts like Khao San Road, while questioning why so many British tourists flock to the country.
However, when the BBC shared a teaser for the documentary on social media and TikTok, it garnered over 800 comments, yet none supported the narrative it tried to present. Instead, most viewers harshly criticised the documentary, mocking the content and disputing its accuracy.
The majority of comments expressed disagreement, insisting that Thailand is far safer than both the UK and the US. Examples of the reactions included:
"Bangkok and the 'dark side'? I’ve walked down the streets of Thailand at 4 a.m. holding my phone for months without any issues, but I couldn’t do that in the UK."
"I’ve lived in Thailand for five years, and I rarely encounter crime. The only problem I’ve faced is being chased by dogs while jogging."
"They’re desperately trying to make Thailand seem dangerous, which is ridiculous because Thailand is much safer than the US and UK."
"Yesterday, in Koh Samui, I saw a jewellery store with a sign saying ‘Back in 1 hour’. In the UK, it would have been looted, but here in Thailand, it's perfectly safe."
Furthermore, some netizens expressed suspicion about the BBC’s sudden focus on negative stories about Thailand, contrasting this with the more positive coverage the country had received in the past.
Meanwhile, some Cambodian users chimed in, comparing Thailand unfavourably to Cambodia, claiming it was far more dangerous and encouraging tourists to visit Cambodia instead. This only heightened the drama surrounding the documentary.
The documentary’s exaggerated portrayal of Thailand has sparked outrage from viewers with firsthand experience in the country, highlighting the disconnect between the media’s portrayal of Thailand and the reality experienced by foreign tourists.