Portugal named No.1 retirement haven; Thailand ranks 34th globally

More young people are now considering retiring abroad, seeking higher quality of life and lower living costs than in their home countries. While major powers such as the United States have yet to offer official retirement visa programmes, dozens of other countries worldwide have already created options for foreign retirees.

The Global Citizen Solutions recently published its Global Retirement Report 2025, ranking 44 countries with passive income and retirement visa programmes — including Thailand — using 20 indicators across six categories: visa application process, citizenship and travel feasibility, economy, taxation, quality of life, and safety and adaptability. Most of the top 10 countries are in Europe and the Americas, each scored out of 100.

“Many countries in the Americas offer outstanding retirement and digital nomad visa options, followed by European nations, which consistently deliver above-standard quality of life,” said Dr Laura Madrid Sartoretto, head of research at the Global Intelligence Unit under GCS, in an interview with CNBC Make It. “This is no coincidence — one of the main reasons people move abroad for retirement is to pursue a better quality of life.”

She added that those planning to retire overseas prioritise political stability, safety, and healthcare systems, particularly in Europe, where strong public healthcare coexists with affordable private options.