Portugal named No.1 retirement haven; Thailand ranks 34th globally

More young people are now considering retiring abroad, seeking higher quality of life and lower living costs than in their home countries. While major powers such as the United States have yet to offer official retirement visa programmes, dozens of other countries worldwide have already created options for foreign retirees.
The Global Citizen Solutions recently published its Global Retirement Report 2025, ranking 44 countries with passive income and retirement visa programmes — including Thailand — using 20 indicators across six categories: visa application process, citizenship and travel feasibility, economy, taxation, quality of life, and safety and adaptability. Most of the top 10 countries are in Europe and the Americas, each scored out of 100.
“Many countries in the Americas offer outstanding retirement and digital nomad visa options, followed by European nations, which consistently deliver above-standard quality of life,” said Dr Laura Madrid Sartoretto, head of research at the Global Intelligence Unit under GCS, in an interview with CNBC Make It. “This is no coincidence — one of the main reasons people move abroad for retirement is to pursue a better quality of life.”
She added that those planning to retire overseas prioritise political stability, safety, and healthcare systems, particularly in Europe, where strong public healthcare coexists with affordable private options.
Thailand ranks 34th, placing it near the bottom of the Global Retirement Report 2025, with a total score of 78.37. According to KnightVISA HelpPoint, Thailand offers retirement visas for foreigners aged 50 and over, with several options available, including the Non-O-A retirement visa (valid for 1 year), the Non-O-X retirement visa (valid for 5 years), and other retirement visa types. Applicants must demonstrate stable financial means and hold a valid health insurance policy.
Thaiembassy website provides additional details, noting that Thailand’s retirement visa offers numerous benefits designed for retirees and pensioners seeking long-term residence in the country, without the hassle of frequent renewals or repeated visa applications. The visa not only opens the door to long-term residency in Thailand but also provides flexibility and convenience for retirees planning to relocate. Key benefits include:
Portugal claimed the number one spot in the 2025 retirement destination rankings primarily due to its outstanding retirement visa programme, the D7 Visa, for non-EU citizens. The application process is straightforward, requiring applicants to demonstrate a steady passive income, such as pensions or rental income from property.
Dr Laura Sartoretto explained that Portugal’s retirement visa has been a “flagship” for over a decade. “The government has invested seriously in attracting investors, retirees, and digital nomads, which has helped Portugal stand out for its quality of life. It is also ranked the safest country in Europe according to the World Peace Index, making it a top choice for retirees worldwide.”
Applicants for the D7 Visa must have a minimum monthly income of €870. After five years of residence, they can apply for permanent residency or citizenship.
In terms of taxation, Portugal applies a worldwide tax system, including foreign income, but there is no property or inheritance tax for immediate family members. A 10% stamp duty applies to property inherited by non-relatives.
Portugal is also well known for its Golden Visa programme, which allows foreign investors to obtain residency or citizenship without purchasing property. According to Forbes, since 2012 the programme has generated over US$7.2 billion in revenue, with Americans submitting the highest number of applications, increasing by 72%.