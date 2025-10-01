Asia attracts over US$100 billion in investment as funds shift from US

Warning on unstable China inflows

Industries attracting strong investor interest across Asia include technology, luxury goods and manufacturing, with healthcare seeing growing demand in private markets.

Japan has emerged as one of the main beneficiaries of this trend. At the same time, foreign funds have begun to re-examine Chinese markets, following a steady rebound in Chinese equities since late last year, largely driven by domestic investors and the technology boom.

However, Goldman Sachs cautioned against overreacting to this tentative return of capital into China. Much of the recent inflow is from fast-moving hedge funds seeking short-term gains, creating volatility.

Current allocations are estimated at only 60–65%, suggesting that investors are merely “testing” or “speculating” rather than making full-scale, long-term commitments.