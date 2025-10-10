Hungarian 'Master of the apocalypse' Krasznahorkai wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature

"Laszlo Krasznahorkai is a great epic writer in the Central European tradition that extends through Kafka to Thomas Bernhard, and is characterised by absurdism and grotesque excess," the Swedish Academy, which awards the prize worth 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million), said in a statement.

"But there are more strings to his bow, and he also looks to the East in adopting a more contemplative, finely calibrated tone."

'MY LIFE IS A PERMANENT CORRECTION'

Speaking to Swedish Radio, Krasznahorkai, 71, said he had only planned to write one book, but after reading his debut novel, "Satantango", he wanted to improve his writing with another one. "My life is a permanent correction," he said.

He said his greatest inspiration as a novelist was "the bitterness".

"I'm very sad if I think of the status of the world now, and this is my deepest inspiration," he said in an interview published on the Nobel website on Thursday. He was speaking from Frankfurt, where he was visiting a sick friend.

The settings of his novels move across central Europe's remote villages and towns, from Hungary to Germany, before skipping to the Far East, where his travels to China and Japan left deep-seated impressions.

The American critic Susan Sontag crowned him contemporary literature's "master of the apocalypse", the Academy said, "a judgement she arrived at after having read the author's second book, 'Melancholy of Resistance'".

The second Hungarian to win the prize, after Imre Kertész in 2002, Krasznahorkai was born in 1954 in the small town of Gyula in southeast Hungary, near the Romanian border.

"Satantango", his 1985 breakthrough, is set in a similarly remote rural area and became a literary sensation in Hungary.