Thailand Rebuts Cambodia at UN, Firmly Claiming Border Villages

Thailand's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Pratana Disyatat, launched a strong rebuttal against Cambodia at the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) meeting, firmly asserting Thai sovereignty over disputed border villages.
Pratana expressed "deep regret" that the multilateral forum was being used by Cambodia to spread "false and unsubstantiated accusations for political gain," following a statement by her Cambodian counterpart, Dara Inn.
The Cambodian representative had accused Thailand of armed incursions that displaced Cambodian civilians and called for the removal of "illegal barriers," including fences and bunkers, near civilian residences. Dara Inn also referenced the continued detention of 18 Cambodian military prisoners of war.
Sovereignty and Good Neighbourliness
Pratana countered that the villages referenced—Ban Nong Chan and Nong Ya Kaeo in Sa Kaeo Province—are definitively located within Thai territory.
She clarified that the settlements originated in the late 1970s when Thailand, acting on "humanitarian principles and compassion," opened its borders to hundreds of thousands of Cambodians fleeing their country’s civil war.
These temporary shelters were monitored by the UNHCR pending resettlement in third countries.
However, after the conflict ended and the shelters closed, some Cambodian citizens illegally moved back into and expanded the area.
"Although Thailand has repeatedly protested to the Cambodian government regarding these encroachments on Thai territory, the Cambodian government has never responded or taken any responsible action," Pratana said.
She added that the Cambodian military recently incited its own citizens—including children, women, and monks—to enter the area, escalating tensions and violating Thailand's sovereignty.
Pratana stressed that Thailand's humanitarian actions "should not be repaid by Cambodia in this manner."
Detention of Prisoners of War
Regarding the 18 military personnel, the Thai representative confirmed their capture occurred during fighting that she asserted was initiated by Cambodia in violation of a ceasefire agreement.
Thailand confirmed that the prisoners are being held safely with full humanitarian care in accordance with international human rights and humanitarian law.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) regularly visits and monitors the detainees and facilitates contact with their families.
Pratana confirmed that the detention is not punitive, but a measure to prevent the soldiers from rejoining the fight. They will be released and repatriated once the conflict has formally ended.
Concluding her statement, Pratana expressed serious doubts about Cambodia’s sincerity, noting that Phnom Penh continues to incite violence and attempts to "internationalise" the issue rather than use the bilateral mechanisms already agreed upon.
She stressed that a clear demonstration of good faith from Cambodia will be the key to any future diplomatic progress.