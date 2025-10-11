Thailand Rebuts Cambodia at UN, Firmly Claiming Border Villages

Thailand's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Pratana Disyatat, launched a strong rebuttal against Cambodia at the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) meeting, firmly asserting Thai sovereignty over disputed border villages.

Pratana expressed "deep regret" that the multilateral forum was being used by Cambodia to spread "false and unsubstantiated accusations for political gain," following a statement by her Cambodian counterpart, Dara Inn.

The Cambodian representative had accused Thailand of armed incursions that displaced Cambodian civilians and called for the removal of "illegal barriers," including fences and bunkers, near civilian residences. Dara Inn also referenced the continued detention of 18 Cambodian military prisoners of war.

Sovereignty and Good Neighbourliness

Pratana countered that the villages referenced—Ban Nong Chan and Nong Ya Kaeo in Sa Kaeo Province—are definitively located within Thai territory.

She clarified that the settlements originated in the late 1970s when Thailand, acting on "humanitarian principles and compassion," opened its borders to hundreds of thousands of Cambodians fleeing their country’s civil war.

These temporary shelters were monitored by the UNHCR pending resettlement in third countries.

However, after the conflict ended and the shelters closed, some Cambodian citizens illegally moved back into and expanded the area.