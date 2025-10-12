From Columbus to Connectivity: Spain's National Day Celebrates 155 Years of Thai-Spanish Diplomacy

Every October 12, Spain commemorates Día de la Hispanidad, marking the day Christopher Columbus first set foot in the Americas in 1492.

Beyond the grandeur of the military parade along Madrid's Paseo de la Castellana and the Royal Family's ceremonial flag-raising, this National Day serves as a moment of reflection on Spain's global connections—none more significant this year than its relationship with Thailand, which celebrates its 155th anniversary in 2025.

As the Spanish Armed Forces display their precision along the capital's boulevards and museums across the nation open their doors to the public, the day encapsulates not merely Spain's historical legacy but also its contemporary diplomatic achievements.

For Thailand, October 12 has become an annual celebration of one of Europe's most dynamic and multifaceted partnerships in Southeast Asia.

A Diplomatic Renaissance

The Thailand-Spain relationship has experienced a remarkable renaissance, particularly evident through the recent high-level diplomatic engagements that have defined 2025. In June, senior officials from both nations convened in Bangkok for the 7th Thailand-Spain Political Consultations, marking a new chapter in bilateral cooperation.

The consultations, co-chaired by Thailand's Director-General of European Affairs Krongkanit Rakcharoen and Spain's Director-General for North America, Eastern Europe, Asia and the Pacific Luis Fonseca Sánchez, demonstrated the breadth of contemporary cooperation.

Key areas of collaboration now encompass innovation, technology, agriculture, education, tourism, defence technology, energy, and climate change—a far cry from the limited trade relationships of previous decades.