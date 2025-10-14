China Reaffirms One-China Principle, Warns Against External Interference

China has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the One-China principle, warning that external forces colluding with Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities threaten regional peace and stability through attempts to distort longstanding UN protocols.

In a recent statement marking the 80th anniversary of China's victory in the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the founding of the United Nations, Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Zhang Jianwei emphasised that United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758—adopted in 1971—settled the question of China's representation in the UN conclusively and irreversibly.

The resolution, which was passed by an overwhelming majority on 25 October 1971, restored all lawful rights of the People's Republic of China in the UN and expelled representatives of the former Chiang Kai-shek government.

According to the Chinese Embassy, it resolved "once and for all the question of the representation of the whole of China, including Taiwan, in the U.N., as a political, legal and procedural issue."

Ambassador Zhang condemned what he described as deliberate misrepresentation of the resolution.