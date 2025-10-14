China Reaffirms One-China Principle, Warns Against External Interference

China has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the One-China principle, warning that external forces colluding with Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities threaten regional peace and stability through attempts to distort longstanding UN protocols.
In a recent statement marking the 80th anniversary of China's victory in the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the founding of the United Nations, Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Zhang Jianwei emphasised that United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758—adopted in 1971—settled the question of China's representation in the UN conclusively and irreversibly.
The resolution, which was passed by an overwhelming majority on 25 October 1971, restored all lawful rights of the People's Republic of China in the UN and expelled representatives of the former Chiang Kai-shek government.
According to the Chinese Embassy, it resolved "once and for all the question of the representation of the whole of China, including Taiwan, in the U.N., as a political, legal and procedural issue."
Ambassador Zhang condemned what he described as deliberate misrepresentation of the resolution.
"Some external forces have colluded with the Taiwan Democratic Progressive Party authorities, deliberately distorted UNGA Resolution 2758, [and] spread the fallacy that Taiwan's status is 'undetermined,'" the ambassador stated.
The One-China Principle
The one-China principle, according to Beijing, comprises three core elements: there is only one China in the world; Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory; and the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China.
The Chinese Embassy stressed that Resolution 2758 carries extensive legal force and has become the authoritative basis for the UN and related organisations in handling Taiwan matters.
Following its adoption, all official UN documents have referred to Taiwan as "Taiwan, Province of China." The UN Secretariat's Office of Legal Affairs has consistently maintained that "the United Nations considers 'Taiwan' as a province of China with no separate status."
To date, 183 countries—including Thailand—have established diplomatic relations with China on the basis of the one-China principle, the statement noted.
China-Thailand Relations
The statement highlighted China-Thailand diplomatic relations as a model of mutual respect and adherence to the one-China principle.
The two nations established diplomatic relations on 1 July 1975, with Thailand recognising the People's Republic of China as the sole legal government of China and acknowledging that Taiwan is an integral part of Chinese territory.
Earlier this year, China and Thailand published a joint statement on advancing their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.
The statement noted that Thailand "firmly upholds the One-China Policy, recognising the Government of the People's Republic of China as the sole legal government representing the whole of China and Taiwan as an inalienable part of China."
Marking 50 years of diplomatic relations, both governments have committed to consolidating political trust and jointly safeguarding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and the international order underpinned by international law.