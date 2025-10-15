Chinese Embassy Issues Urgent Scam Warning for Tourists Heading to Thailand

The Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Thailand has issued a formal public advisory, warning Chinese tourists visiting the country to exercise caution when booking travel, particularly urging them to steer clear of misleading "cheap tours."

The warning follows the recent online circulation of videos depicting Chinese tourists being forced to buy expensive goods while on tour in Thailand.

On Wednesday, 15 October 2025, the Chinese Embassy confirmed it took the matter seriously and immediately contacted the Thai Tourist Police and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to launch an investigation.

Thai authorities subsequently determined that the individual involved was a Chinese passport holder who did not possess a valid Thai tour guide licence.

This individual had pressured tourists into purchasing items and soliciting commissions on the sales. Authorities have since investigated the associated tour company and are moving to take legal action against all parties involved.