Prolonged US government shutdown costs nearly 500 billion baht weekly

According to Reuters, the ongoing US government shutdown — now stretching into its second week — may be inflicting losses of up to US$15 billion per week (about 480 billion baht) in lost economic output, a Treasury Department official said on Wednesday (October 15).

The clarification followed earlier misstatements by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who had previously suggested the figure was US$15 billion per day during two public appearances.

Officials said the revised estimate is based on data from the White House Council of Economic Advisers, which has been monitoring the shutdown’s economic toll.