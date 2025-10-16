India’s exports to US plunge 21% after Trump’s 50% tariff hike

Seeking new markets in the Middle East and Europe

As trade tensions with the United States escalate, Indian exporters are looking for alternative markets, particularly in the Middle East and Europe.

Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said new export orders rose at a faster pace in September, suggesting that demand outside the US may help offset the decline in American demand.

Strained ties between India and the US

India has been hit with a 50% tariff after the United States expressed dissatisfaction over New Delhi’s continued purchases of Russian oil — a move president Donald Trump described as “fueling the war machine” in Ukraine.

Relations between the two countries have grown increasingly tense, strained by both trade and political issues. India has resisted calls to curb imports of Russian crude and has declined to open its agriculture and dairy markets to US products, stalling trade negotiations.

However, there are signs of renewed dialogue. Last month, a US trade delegation led by Brendan Lynch met Indian commerce officials headed by Rajesh Agrawal in New Delhi to discuss ways to move talks forward.