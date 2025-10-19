Crypto turns Trump empire into billion-dollar fortune

According to Krungthep Turakij, US President Donald Trump and his family have earned more than US$1 billion from cryptocurrency-related ventures over the past year, capitalising on the surging digital-asset market and on policies from Trump’s own administration that favoured the crypto industry.

Trump’s expanding crypto empire

Although Trump has repeatedly claimed to have “stepped back” from his business dealings since entering politics — transferring control to his sons — analysts say his actions stand out in modern US history for blurring the line between political power and private profit.

His family’s deep involvement in digital assets has reignited concerns about conflicts of interest and profiting from public office.

Just seven weeks before the presidential election, the Trump family formally entered the crypto industry by launching World Liberty Financial (WLFI) — a digital finance platform co-founded by Trump’s sons alongside long-time associate Steve Witkoff.

Under the platform’s model, tokens are sold to investors, with 75% of profits reportedly going to the Trump family.