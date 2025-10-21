South Korea to reform consular system to help victims of Cambodia scam gangs

South Korea’s Foreign Minister, Cho Hyun, announced on Monday (October 20) that the ministry will carry out a major reform of its consular services, including the recruitment of 40 specialised officers, amid a surge in the number of South Koreans falling victim to online scam operations in Cambodia.

The ministry also plans to launch an early warning system in Southeast Asia to better assist South Korean citizens affected by crimes or emergencies abroad.

Cho said the ministry would coordinate with the Ministry of the Interior and Safety on the recruitment plan, though details of the timeline have yet to be finalised. He clarified that not all 40 recruits would be stationed overseas; some would remain at headquarters to provide operational support.

The proposed alert system will issue notifications for high-risk areas, making use of existing resources such as the 24-hour consular call centre and overseas missions.