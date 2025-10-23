Nation marks 1956 Revolution anniversary whilst strengthening economic ties with Thailand amid growing recognition of its literary heritage.

Hungary commemorates its National Day today, marking the 69th anniversary of the 1956 Revolution against Soviet oppression, as the nation basks in renewed international acclaim following novelist László Krasznahorkai's Nobel Prize in Literature.

The dual celebration underscores Hungary's enduring cultural legacy and its evolving role as a bridge between East and West, exemplified by deepening economic partnerships with countries such as Thailand.

Literary Triumph Honours Hungarian Vision

Krasznahorkai's Nobel Prize, awarded "for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art," has thrust Hungarian literature into the global spotlight.

His 1985 debut Satantango, a raw critique of life under Communism written in mesmerising, unbroken paragraphs, defied censors and established him as a cornerstone of contemporary European literature.

The award arrives as Hungary reflects on October 23rd's dual significance: the 1956 uprising that symbolised national courage against totalitarian rule and the 1989 proclamation of the Third Hungarian Republic that completed the nation's democratic transition.

Economic Dynamism Anchors Eastern Partnership

Hungary's relationship with Thailand exemplifies its "Eastern Opening" foreign policy, initiated in 2012 to diversify economic ties beyond Western Europe.

Bilateral trade reached approximately US$770 million in 2024, with Hungary ranking as Thailand's 11th largest business partner.

