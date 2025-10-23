Anucha urges Cambodia at IPU: don’t betray Thailand’s humanitarian principles

At the 151st Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, on October 22 2025, Thai MP Anucha Burapachaisri from the United Thai Nation Party and former government spokesman delivered a speech reaffirming Thailand’s humanitarian stance amid growing tensions along the Thai–Cambodian border.

Speaking at a session on peace and global responsibility, Anucha referenced an IPU resolution responding to the UN Secretary-General’s call for a renewed commitment to multilateralism for peace, justice, and sustainability. He said that complex crises, from conflicts to inequality, cannot be solved alone but require dialogue, cooperation, and adherence to international law.

Turning to the ongoing Thai–Cambodian dispute, Anucha reaffirmed Thailand’s position:

“With this same intention, Thailand once again reaffirms its firm adherence to the principles guiding our approach to the current situation along the Thai–Cambodian border. Thailand regards Cambodia as a close neighbour and good friend. The current situation is not what Thailand desires, nor does it benefit us in any way. Moreover, it is a conflict we did not initiate.”

He stressed that Thailand remains committed to the UN Charter, the founding principles of the IPU, and bilateral obligations, maintaining full adherence to the ceasefire agreement and exercising maximum restraint to restore peace and stability along the border.