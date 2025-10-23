Sam Rainsy declares formation of ‘Independent Cambodian Government’ on Paris Peace Accord anniversary

Exiled opposition leader Sam Rainsy, former head of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), announced the formation of the “Independent Cambodian Government of October 23”, marking the 34th anniversary of the 1991 Paris Peace Accords.

In a statement issued from France under the name of the Cambodia National Resistance Council (CNRC), Rainsy said the new government aims to restore democracy, protect national sovereignty, and combat state-protected organised crime under the current Phnom Penh regime.

He accused the Hun family of colluding with criminals, declaring that the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) must remove the Huns from leadership “if it does not wish to be branded a party of thieves.”

The CNRC’s statement reaffirmed its origins in the CNRP, which had won overwhelming popular support in 2013 and 2017 before being dissolved by Hun Sen’s government, which feared a democratic uprising. The CNRC insists that both Hun Sen and Hun Manet’s administrations lack legitimacy for “destroying the people’s will expressed through elections.”