Hungary pledges ongoing support for Thailand, focusing on education and investment

On November 3, during the second day of his official visit to Hungary, Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, House Speaker and President of the King Prajadhipok Institute, met with Zsolt Semjén, Deputy Prime Minister of Hungary, who expressed condolences on behalf of the Hungarian people to Their Majesties the King and Queen and all Thai citizens following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother.

The Hungarian Deputy Prime Minister thanked Thailand for its support at various international forums and announced that Hungary warmly welcomes Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Thailand’s Foreign Minister, who will visit Hungary on November 19.

Wan Noor expressed gratitude for Hungary’s support of Thailand’s emergency resolution at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting and reiterated Thailand’s commitment to humanitarian causes in line with UN resolutions, alongside Hungary’s support for global peace.