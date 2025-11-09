Thai Foreign Minister Vows to Steer Thailand to Neutral Geopolitical Balance Amid Superpower Rivalry

Thai Foreign Minister insists Bangkok is forging a "better balance" between Washington and Beijing, using resource diplomacy to boost high-tech production at home.

Thailand’s Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow has provided a candid insight into the kingdom’s diplomatic strategy, stating he is aiming to establish a position of "better balance" between the world's two major powers, the United States and China.

In an exclusive interview with NationTV, Sihasak challenged the notion that Thailand should be overly cautious in the current bipolar geopolitical landscape.

Instead, he argued that a well-defined position, rooted in clear national interests, presents an opportunity to "increase Thailand's bargaining power."

“Thailand must prioritise knowing its own interests rather than letting a superpower dictate what our interests are, and the country must be bold in its decision-making,” he stressed.

Restoring the US Relationship

Addressing speculation that Thailand was leaning back towards the US, Sihasak maintained that the shift was not a diplomatic tilt but a necessary correction.

He suggested that previous Thai governments had limited options, leading to an imbalance.