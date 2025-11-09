US Travel Crisis Deepens as Flight Cuts Mount Amid Controller Shortage

US airlines cancel 1,460 flights on second day of cutbacks as record government shutdown leads to severe shortage of unpaid air traffic controllers.

The US government's ordered reduction in flight operations entered its second day on Saturday, resulting in 1,460 cancellations by airlines.

Thousands more flights faced extensive delays, compounding the country's travel woes due to a severe staffing crisis among air traffic controllers (ATCs) struggling amid the record-breaking federal government shutdown.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported on Saturday (November 8) that a major shortage of air traffic control staff was impacting 37 control towers and other aviation centres.

This led to significant flight delays at a minimum of 12 major US cities, including New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Newark, and San Francisco.

Approximately 6,000 flights were delayed on Saturday, a reduction from the estimated 7,000 delays recorded on Friday (November 7), which also saw 1,025 cancellations.

The FAA issued the directive to airlines to reduce their daily flights by 4% across 40 major airports, commencing last Friday, citing profound safety concerns related to air traffic control management.

