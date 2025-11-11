Poland marks Independence Day, celebrating 1918 restoration of sovereignty

Poland’s path to independence was a gradual process that unfolded between 1916 and 1918. The Act of 5th November 1916 marked the first step towards self-rule with the creation of the Regency Kingdom of Poland.

As the occupying powers weakened during the final months of World War I, Polish institutions began reclaiming authority. The Regency Council declared independence on October 7, 1918, while local Polish organisations and militias took control from retreating German and Austrian forces.

Meanwhile, Ignacy Daszyński formed a provisional government in Lublin, signalling the emergence of a unified national movement.

Józef Piłsudski’s return from imprisonment on November 10, 1918, became a defining moment. The following day, he was appointed Commander-in-Chief and entrusted with forming a national government. His leadership marked the official restoration of Polish sovereignty, which he proclaimed to the world on November 16.

Independence Day became a formal holiday in 1937, though its celebration was interrupted by World War II and later suppressed under communist rule, when November 11 commemorations were replaced with the National Day of Poland’s Revival.

Despite decades of censorship, Poles continued to mark November 11 as a symbol of resistance, especially during the 1980s Solidarity movement. Following the fall of communism in 1989, Independence Day was restored to its original date.

While other nations observe Armistice Day as a time of mourning, Poland’s celebration reflects both remembrance and triumph — honouring those who fought and celebrating the rebirth of a free nation after 123 years of partition.