More high-quality tourists expected from Poland as charter flights start

This marked the start of a seasonal charter service between Warsaw and Krabi, scheduled from December 18 to March 19, with a total of 14 flights. The service, utilising a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with a capacity of 294 passengers per flight, will provide 4,116 seats across the winter schedule.

Alongside the Warsaw-Krabi route, LOT Polish Airlines and Itaka are operating 77 charter flights this winter, including Warsaw-Bangkok and Warsaw-Phuket, with a total capacity of 13,073 seats. Additionally, the airline has partnered with Rainbow Tour on routes such as Warsaw-Bangkok, Katowice-Bangkok, and Warsaw-Phuket.

TAT’s executive director for Europe, Suladda Sarutilavan, said the authority is committed to collaborating with partners in a bid to attract high-quality tourists to Thailand.

She noted that Thailand is considered a tourist destination among European travellers during the winter season.

“With Thailand’s visa exemption for Polish travellers and the strong appeal of Thai beach destinations, the 2024–2025 winter season is set to attract even more visitors from Poland,” she said.

“The enhanced connectivity provided by LOT Polish Airlines’ expanded services are set to draw even more Polish travellers, offering memorable experiences while supporting Thailand’s sustainable tourism goals.”