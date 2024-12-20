More high-quality tourists expected from Poland as charter flights start

Flight LO6281 of Polish Airlines LOT took off from Warsaw and touched down in Krabi International Airport. The flight was arranged by Poland-based tour operator Itaka.
This marked the start of a seasonal charter service between Warsaw and Krabi, scheduled from December 18 to March 19, with a total of 14 flights. The service, utilising a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with a capacity of 294 passengers per flight, will provide 4,116 seats across the winter schedule.
Alongside the Warsaw-Krabi route, LOT Polish Airlines and Itaka are operating 77 charter flights this winter, including Warsaw-Bangkok and Warsaw-Phuket, with a total capacity of 13,073 seats. Additionally, the airline has partnered with Rainbow Tour on routes such as Warsaw-Bangkok, Katowice-Bangkok, and Warsaw-Phuket.
TAT’s executive director for Europe, Suladda Sarutilavan, said the authority is committed to collaborating with partners in a bid to attract high-quality tourists to Thailand.
She noted that Thailand is considered a tourist destination among European travellers during the winter season.
“With Thailand’s visa exemption for Polish travellers and the strong appeal of Thai beach destinations, the 2024–2025 winter season is set to attract even more visitors from Poland,” she said.
“The enhanced connectivity provided by LOT Polish Airlines’ expanded services are set to draw even more Polish travellers, offering memorable experiences while supporting Thailand’s sustainable tourism goals.”
According to TAT, Poland has emerged as one of Thailand’s six priority long-haul markets, supported by the Thai government’s visa exemptions for citizens of 93 countries, including Poland, enabling stays of up to 60 days.
Poland’s growing importance as a market is evident in the increase in Polish visitors from 121,700 in 2023, generating approximately 6.5 billion baht in revenue, to 163,403 arrivals by December 14.