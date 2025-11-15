Trump reduces import tariffs on coffee, bananas, beef to lower prices

CNBC reported that President Trump announced the exemption of certain agricultural products, including coffee, cocoa, bananas, and some beef products, from high tariff rates.

This move comes as Trump faces political pressure due to rising food prices. Beef, coffee, chocolate, and some other food distributors had raised prices after Trump's tariff policy came into effect earlier this year, contributing to increased household expenses amid inflation, which has hit its highest level in decades.

The tariff exemptions also apply to several fruits, including tomatoes, avocados, coconuts, oranges, and pineapples. Additionally, coffee, green and black tea, and spices like cinnamon and nutmeg are also benefiting from the tariff reductions.

This shift marks a change in Trump's stance, who had previously maintained that high tariffs were necessary to protect U.S. businesses and workers. He had claimed that U.S. consumers would not bear the cost of these tariffs in the end.

The tariff exemptions came just one day after Trump reached a trade framework agreement with four Latin American countries, including Argentina, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Ecuador. This agreement included a 10% tariff on most goods from Argentina, Guatemala, and El Salvador, and 15% on Ecuador. It also cancelled tariffs on products that the U.S. cannot produce or grow enough of, such as bananas and coffee.