Indonesia launches world's first seamless immigration system with biometric scanning

For the first time globally, Indonesia has rolled out a groundbreaking immigration process with the Seamless Corridors system, introduced at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (Jakarta) and Juanda International Airport (Surabaya) on 30 October 2025. The system, developed by Amadeus in collaboration with Vision-Box, aims to eliminate long queues and manual passport checks at immigration, providing a faster, hassle-free experience for travellers.
With biometric scanning technology, the system captures passengers' facial features as they walk through the airport, automatically matching their faces with the photo in their passport for accurate identification. This marks the world’s first system that can authenticate a traveller without requiring them to stop, queue, or pass through traditional immigration gates.
Though biometric technology isn’t new, this is the first time it has been implemented to automate border control seamlessly while the passenger is walking, making it a pioneering step in airport efficiency.
The system was first showcased at the Dubai Airshow 2023 and is expected to roll out fully across Indonesia’s airports in the coming months, starting with elderly and disabled passengers in the initial phase.
Before travelling, passengers are required to submit their details via the All Indonesia app, where they provide immigration, customs, health, and quarantine information. The system reviews and approves the information before departure, ensuring that upon arrival, passengers won’t need to go through passport control again — significantly reducing stress for travellers.
This innovative system isn’t new to Indonesia, as it was already used to streamline the immigration process for Hajj pilgrims travelling between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia, handling up to 30 passengers per minute at its peak.
According to a 2025 Amadeus report surveying 9,500 global travellers, 90% expressed concerns about various stages of travel, with airport security being one of the biggest concerns for many.
However, the acceptance of biometric technology for security checks varies by country. For instance, 88% of Chinese travellers find it safe, while only 54% of French travellers agree.