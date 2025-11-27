Indonesia launches world's first seamless immigration system with biometric scanning

For the first time globally, Indonesia has rolled out a groundbreaking immigration process with the Seamless Corridors system, introduced at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (Jakarta) and Juanda International Airport (Surabaya) on 30 October 2025. The system, developed by Amadeus in collaboration with Vision-Box, aims to eliminate long queues and manual passport checks at immigration, providing a faster, hassle-free experience for travellers.

With biometric scanning technology, the system captures passengers' facial features as they walk through the airport, automatically matching their faces with the photo in their passport for accurate identification. This marks the world’s first system that can authenticate a traveller without requiring them to stop, queue, or pass through traditional immigration gates.

Though biometric technology isn’t new, this is the first time it has been implemented to automate border control seamlessly while the passenger is walking, making it a pioneering step in airport efficiency.

The system was first showcased at the Dubai Airshow 2023 and is expected to roll out fully across Indonesia’s airports in the coming months, starting with elderly and disabled passengers in the initial phase.