Trump to halt immigration from 'Third World countries' after deadly Afghan refugee shooting

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that his government plans to permanently halt immigration from "Third World countries" in order to fully restore the US immigration system. This decision follows the recent fatal shooting of a US National Guard member by an Afghan refugee.

Trump did not specify which countries would be affected or elaborate on the term "Third World countries," but made it clear that the ban would also apply to refugees approved under President Joe Biden’s administration.

"I will permanently pause migration from all Third World countries to allow the US system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden’s illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States," Trump stated on his social media platform, Truth Social.