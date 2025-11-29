Trump to halt immigration from 'Third World countries' after deadly Afghan refugee shooting

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that his government plans to permanently halt immigration from "Third World countries" in order to fully restore the US immigration system. This decision follows the recent fatal shooting of a US National Guard member by an Afghan refugee.
Trump did not specify which countries would be affected or elaborate on the term "Third World countries," but made it clear that the ban would also apply to refugees approved under President Joe Biden’s administration.
"I will permanently pause migration from all Third World countries to allow the US system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden’s illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States," Trump stated on his social media platform, Truth Social.
In addition, Trump confirmed he would end welfare and financial aid for non-citizens, emphasising that he would revoke the citizenship of immigrants who undermine national peace and deport any foreign nationals deemed to be a public burden, a security risk, or incompatible with Western civilisation.
Trump's comments came in response to the tragic incident where a US National Guard member was killed, and another seriously injured, by an Afghan refugee. The shooting has prompted increased scrutiny of refugee vetting procedures.
Earlier, officials from the Department of Homeland Security revealed that Trump had ordered a review of the refugee status approvals made under the Biden administration and the Green Cards issued to nationals from 19 countries.
Meanwhile, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) confirmed on Wednesday that the agency had suspended the approval process for all Afghan nationals seeking immigration status indefinitely.