Global Landmine Casualties Reach Four-Year High Amid Conflict Surge

Deaths and injuries from explosive remnants climbed to over 6,000 in 2024, driven by fighting in Syria and Myanmar, as European states abandon ban treaty.

Deaths and injuries caused by landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) reached their highest level in four years in 2024, driven primarily by intensifying conflicts in Syria and Myanmar, according to a new report published on Monday.

According to Reuters, the data emerges against a backdrop of increasing political tension, with several European nations moving to withdraw from the treaty that bans the use of landmines, citing the military threat posed by Russia.

The Landmine Monitor 2025 report documented more than 6,000 incidents last year, including 1,945 fatalities and 4,325 injuries.

This represents the highest annual total since 2020. Alarmingly, nearly 90% of all victims were civilians, with women and children accounting for almost half of those casualties.

The surge was concentrated in active conflict zones. In Myanmar, the report recorded over 2,000 incidents—the highest national toll—attributed to the increased use of mines by both the army and non-state armed groups.

In Syria, returning residents face heightened risks from UXO following the collapse of the regime of former President Bashar al-Assad.