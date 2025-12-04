Prada seals deal to acquire Versace for €1.3 billion

Prada has successfully acquired the iconic Versace brand after several years of attempts. The deal, valued at €1.3 billion (around 50 billion Baht), was finalized this week. The acquisition will see the Milan-based brand join the Prada Group, alongside Prada and Miu Miu, strengthening its position to compete against major French luxury groups like LVMH.

The deal, which was signed in April 2025, sees Versace transition from Capri Holdings. This acquisition is below the price Capri paid for Versace in 2018, around $2 billion, but marks a significant step for Prada as it continues to enhance its luxury portfolio.

Versace, founded in 1978 by Gianni Versace, is known for its bold and extravagant style, contrasting with Prada's minimalism. Despite its global success, Versace faced challenges following Gianni Versace's tragic death in 1997 and its eventual sale to Capri Holdings.