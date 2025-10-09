The Penthouse of Penthouses: Proof that life can be sharper and more distinct

Combining luxury, privacy, and cosmopolitan living

With over 765 square metres of living space across three private levels, the Triplex Residence offers the experience of a grand mansion in the sky above the Sukhumvit–Thonglor skyline.

A standout feature is the Great Room — a dramatic corner living space with panoramic views and double-height ceilings, creating an atmosphere of openness and grandeur. Expansive terraces and an outdoor jacuzzi with a temperature-control system further enhance the sense of relaxation and exclusivity.

The Triplex Residence is designed to provide the essence of a private house in the heart of the city — offering privacy, generous space, and serenity — while being surrounded by world-class amenities in the Sukhumvit–Thonglor neighbourhood.

It seamlessly combines the feel of a private sanctuary with the vibrancy of cosmopolitan living.

At the same time, SCOPE Thonglor elevates the standard of living with five-star, hotel-inspired services that allow residents to live completely worry-free.

These include Penthouse Assistants dedicated to attending to everyday needs, a weekly professional housekeeping service that ensures immaculate upkeep within each residence, and a valet service that handles parking and prepares vehicles for departure.

In addition, exclusive lifestyle services such as an in-house chef, who can create personalised comfort meals, and an in-house beautician offering beauty treatments in the privacy of one’s home further enhance the experience.

Together, these offerings make life at SCOPE Thonglor far more than just residential living — it is serenity, privacy, and seamless convenience found nowhere else.

Mastery of modern design shapes the Triplex Residence

The Triplex Residence is the work of Thomas Juul-Hansen, the New York–based architect renowned as “The Master of Modern Design.”

He is the creative force behind some of the world’s most iconic penthouses in New York and London, as well as the designer of Bangkok’s first record-breaking penthouse at SCOPE Langsuan, which was sold at 1 million baht per square metre.

In partnership with SCOPE, Juul-Hansen has translated the philosophy Think Sharp, Live Distinct into timeless modern architecture.

Every detail — from the fully custom-designed kitchen to the colour palettes and furniture selections — bears his unmistakable design signature and is crafted to be unique and irreplicable.

“The Penthouse of Penthouses is conceived to embody the ultimate in every dimension — from Thomas Juul-Hansen’s design, to the flawless harmony of function and atmosphere, to the curation of rare, iconic furniture pieces,” said Phonnapong Cheepsatayakorn, Senior Executive Vice President of SCOPE.

“Every detail has been meticulously orchestrated to support a lifestyle of true distinction, offering a living experience unmatched by any other penthouse in Bangkok.”

Redefining urban living with exclusivity and distinction

The Triplex Residence is, therefore, a statement of perfection in penthouse living — commanding the skyline with exclusivity, reserved for just one family.

With only 18 residences in the entire development, The Penthouse of Penthouses at SCOPE Thonglor is not merely a residence, but an irreplaceable, rare asset that offers privacy, tranquillity, and a singular way of life at the very heart of Bangkok.

The Penthouse of Penthouses not only redefines urban living but also sets a new benchmark for the city — proving that the possibilities of life can be both beautiful and distinct.